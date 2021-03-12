Grafton spoils Notre Dame opener in thriller, 73-66

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton jumped out to an early lead and withstood multiple Irish comeback efforts & surges to spoil the Irish opener, 73-66.

Blake Moore led the Bearcats with 20 points including multiple key free throws down the stretch. Ryan Maier had 16 points and Justin Spiker & JT Veltri each had 10.

Jaidyn West paced the Irish with 25 points and Wade Britton added 18.

