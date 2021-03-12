Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 12, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After we saw rain yesterday night and early this morning, we had a mild, sunny afternoon. Tonight, more clouds will come in from the north and west, but because of high pressure to the northwest of WV, dry weather will persist. Lows will be in the 30s, thanks to northwesterly winds, so a coat will be in order tonight. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, we warm up to the seasonable low-50s, with a mix of Sun and clouds, so tomorrow afternoon will be nice. Sunday will also involve more clouds coming in, but ultimately, NCWV will still be dry, with highs in the low-50s. Worthy of note is that this Sunday is the day in which you’ll need to move your clock one hour forward, so don’t forget to change your clocks before Sunday so that the time change isn’t a problem. The dry weather ends Monday night, as a cold front brings rain into the lowlands and some mix, and maybe ice, into the mountains. The system then leaves late-Tuesday, giving us a dry period on Wednesday before another low brings more widespread rain to WV on Thursday. In short, go out and enjoy the weekend while you can, because next week, more rain is coming.

Tonight: More clouds will come in, which might trap some of today’s heat in and keep us mild. Otherwise, expect cool but dry weather. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low-50s. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, so we’ll at least see some sunshine. High: 55.

Sunday: After making sure your clocks have been changed by one hour forward to account for the time change, go out and enjoy the nice weather because, barring more clouds coming in, sunshine is coming in. Highs will still be seasonable, in the low-50s. High: 52.

Monday: Rain is coming into WV during the late-afternoon and evening hours, as a cold front slides right into WV. You’ll need an umbrella for the night. High: 50.

