Advertisement

Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze...
The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.(Source: JetBlue)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane.

That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened Dec. 23 on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic.

The FAA says the man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.

The FAA says the plane’s captain declared an emergency and flew back to New York. The FAA is not identifying the passenger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after...
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase

Latest News

Downtown Morgantown has had trouble with homelessness and drug addiction. City council members...
A New Mural Brings More Art to Morgantown
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Wellsburg, Aurora, and Reedsville
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
Antero and Grand Robinson
Antero Resources Gifts Robinson Grand Capital Campaign with $100,000 Check