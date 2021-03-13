Advertisement

Fire crews respond to a multi-structure fire in Salem

At least one structure considered a total loss
Water Street Fire, Salem
Water Street Fire, Salem(Reynoldsville WV Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Three structures caught fire in Salem on Saturday morning, at least one of the structures is considered a total loss.

Early Saturday at around 2:20 am, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Water Street in Salem, WV, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire crews responded with 6 personnel, along with Spelter and Nutter Fort Fire Departments. According to the post, crews arrived on scene to find one structure fully engulfed and beginning to collapse in on itself with a second structure engulfed in flames as well. Crews immediately began a “defensive attack” on the two structures when a third structure began to show fire, officials say.

Crews were able to put out a small fire in the third structure and “limit further exposure.” Fire crews worked on scene for approximately three hours.

