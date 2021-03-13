Deans buzzer-beater caps Mountaineer comeback over K-State in Big 12 Quarters, 58-56
Mountaineers trailed by 7 with 1:44 to play
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia stole the Kansas State inbounds and KK Deans went coast-to-coast for the buzzer beater to knock off the Wildcats, 58-56.
The Mountaineers will play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Big 12 semifinals.
West Virginia trailed by 7 points with 1:44 to play in the game but climbed all the way back to tie the game on three by Deans with 19 seconds to play.
Kysre Gondrezick led the way with 26 points and Deans had 11.
Rachel Ranke and Christianna Carr each had 12 for the Wildcats.
