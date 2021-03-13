Health officials report 307 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 307 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 135,149.

385,654 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 242,041 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,519.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 81-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, and a 93-year old male from Hancock County.

“Our sympathies are extended to these families for the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Please continue to practice all of the health and safety guidelines to keep you and others safe.”

DHHR officials said 5,157 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,290), Berkeley (9,996), Boone (1,637), Braxton (789), Brooke (2,039), Cabell (8,071), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (478), Fayette (2,773), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,126), Greenbrier (2,446), Hampshire (1,559), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,309), Harrison (4,950), Jackson (1,698), Jefferson (3,702), Kanawha (12,344), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,275), Logan (2,778), Marion (3,772), Marshall (3,092), Mason (1,808), McDowell (1,387), Mercer (4,282), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,188), Monongalia (8,276), Monroe (977), Morgan (946), Nicholas (1,244), Ohio (3,698), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,618), Putnam (4,338), Raleigh (4,908), Randolph (2,428), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,097), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,720), Wayne (2,628), Webster (376), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (361), Wood (7,241), Wyoming (1,771).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.