Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 13, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was seasonable, with some sunshine and highs in the 50s. Tonight, lows will dip into the 30s, so a light coat is in order. Also, make sure to spring your clocks one hour forward before tomorrow morning because Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll see seasonable highs, in the 50s. More clouds will be coming from the west, as a complex low continues building out in the Central US. So expect a mix of Sun and clouds tomorrow. The dry weather ends Monday night, as the complex low pushes into WV, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and some mix, and maybe icing potential, to the mountains. This means you’ll need an umbrella and give yourself extra time when traveling, in case slick spots from the rain do form. The system leaves around Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s. Then another complex low-pressure system and cold front bring more widespread rain, and perhaps even some thunderstorms, to WV, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. Scattered showers associated with this system stick around until Friday morning, as the system leaves. Then we dry out over the weekend, as high pressure builds back in. In short, enjoy tomorrow while you can, because after that, you’ll need an umbrella.

Tonight: Another seasonable and dry night, with lows in the 30s. More clouds will come from out west, but we’ll stay dry. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Another seasonable and nice day, with highs in the 50s. We won’t see as much sunshine, however, as we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 56.

Monday: We’ll remain dry and cloudy until the evening and overnight hours, as the front lifts up into WV and brings rain showers into NCWV. These showers last from overnight into Tuesday morning. High: 50.

Tuesday: It’s not until the late-morning hours that the system finally leaves, leaving behind cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. High: 61.

