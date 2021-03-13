Advertisement

One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Emily Drive.

On Saturday at approximately 1:45 pm, one person was transported by ambulance to the United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.

The person’s injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”

The accident happened near the Lowe’s and roads were reopened around 2:20 pm.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Anmoore Fire Department responded to the scene. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

