One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Emily Drive.
On Saturday at approximately 1:45 pm, one person was transported by ambulance to the United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.
The person’s injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”
The accident happened near the Lowe’s and roads were reopened around 2:20 pm.
The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Anmoore Fire Department responded to the scene. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.
