One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Emily Drive.

On Saturday at approximately 1:45 pm, one person was transported by ambulance to the United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident, according to the Harrison County 911 communications office.

The person’s injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.”

The accident happened near the Lowe’s and roads were reopened around 2:20 pm.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Anmoore Fire Department responded to the scene. The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.