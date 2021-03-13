Advertisement

West Virginia downed by Central Michigan in home opener, 5-3

Game 1 of 3 game set
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Central Michigan grabbed a 3-2 advantage in the 4th inning and never looked back as they spoiled the Mountaineers home opener, 5-3.

Jackson Wolf pitched 5 innings allowing 2 hits with 4 runs, 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

First baseman Matt McCormick pieced together quite the day going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a home run.

Jordan Patty went 7 innings allowed 4 hits and 2 runs with 8 Ks for Central Michigan.

The Mountaineers and the Chippewas play a double header on Saturday beginning at 11 am.

