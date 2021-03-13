West Virginia outmuscles Oklahoma State, 59-50, to advance to Big 12 title game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball is heading to its first Big 12 championship game since 20117.

The 2nd seeded Mountaineers outmuscled No. 3 Oklahoma State in the semifinals, 59-50.

Esmery Martinez was dominant on both ends of the floor with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and 6 assists and KK Deans had 11 points and 4 helpers.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Mack had 19 points and 9 rebounds and Ja’Mee Asberry had 14 points.

The Mountaineers will get their third crack at Baylor in Sunday’s title game at 1 p.m.

'SHIP IT 🚢🥳

FINAL: West Virginia 59, OK State 50@martinez_smeri: 19 pts, 15 rebs 💪@KysreRae: 17 pts, 6 assists @kkdeans: 11 pts, 4 assists

Mountaineers will get their 3rd crack at Baylor in the title game tomorrow afternoon.

📸: Scott Weaver pic.twitter.com/fyWhJDXqMY — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) March 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.