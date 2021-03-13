West Virginia outmuscles Oklahoma State, 59-50, to advance to Big 12 title game
Will play Baylor in conference championship on Sunday
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball is heading to its first Big 12 championship game since 20117.
The 2nd seeded Mountaineers outmuscled No. 3 Oklahoma State in the semifinals, 59-50.
Esmery Martinez was dominant on both ends of the floor with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and 6 assists and KK Deans had 11 points and 4 helpers.
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Mack had 19 points and 9 rebounds and Ja’Mee Asberry had 14 points.
The Mountaineers will get their third crack at Baylor in Sunday’s title game at 1 p.m.
