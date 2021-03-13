William Frank Benkovich William Frank Benkovich, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born November 23, 1935 in Rachel, WV; a son of the late Frank Benkovich and Anna (Kowathoski) Kolvek. Frank was a long-time resident and businessman of Fairmont – owner and operating FB Auto Repairs and ran that business for over 50 years. A self-taught mechanic, Frank was always up for a challenge and his motto was “if there’s a will, there’s a way”. Frank still turned rotors for friends up until September of 2020. Frank was a trusted friend and would always put others before himself. Frank enjoyed gardening and had a bumper crop and tomatoes and peppers each year. He was a bachelor since 1999 and did all his own cooking, cleaning, and even baking and canning! As one of his friends said, when they made Frank, they truly broke the mold. Frank is survived by his niece, Carol “Susie” Wheeler of Lilly, PA; and many friends and neighbors. In additions to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife Hazel (Drain) Benkovich; his sister, Patricia Redzensky; his step- brothers, Robert “Bo” and Joseph Kolvek; and his step-father, Andy Kolvek. Memorial contributions may be made in William Frank Benkovich name to a charity of your choice or plant some tomatoes this season. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the visitation. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

