W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member

Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in Martinsburg. He was 20 years old.(West Virginia National Guard)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A soldier assigned to the 157th Military Police Company of the West Virginia National Guard died earlier this week, the Guard announced Friday.

Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was only 20 years old. He passed away Wednesday in Martinsburg.

According to a news release from the Guard, Siegler “was not on duty or in a duty status at the time of death. The cause of death is currently under investigation by local authorities.”

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement:

“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and me in praying for Marc Siegler’s loved ones and the entire West Virginia National Guard family. Marc stepped up to protect our freedoms at a young age, and we will always be grateful for his service. We owe everything we have to brave men and women like him. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his sacrifice to this great State and to our great Country.”

According to the release, Siegler joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2019 and served as a military police officer in the 157th Military Police Company.

