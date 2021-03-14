Advertisement

3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament

First NCAA tournament since 2017-18
WVU Men's basketball
WVU Men's basketball(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is going dancing.

The Mountaineers are seeded third in Midwest region and will face No. 14 Morehead State (23-7) on Friday.

Midwest Region
Midwest Region(CBS)

West Virginia went 18-6 in the regular season and 11-6 in Big 12 play.

It is WVU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017-18.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Street Fire, Salem
Fire crews respond to a multi-structure fire in Salem
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer.
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 307 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Scott Weaver
WVU Falls Short to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament Championship, 76-50
Glenville State football
Glenville State falls to UNC-Pembroke in opener, 30-7
Mikey Kluska
Kluska walk-off lifts WVU over Central Michigan in series finale, 8-7
Fairmont State men's basketball
Fairmont State Men, Glenville State Women Bow Out in NCAA Tournament