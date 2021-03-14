3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
First NCAA tournament since 2017-18
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is going dancing.
The Mountaineers are seeded third in Midwest region and will face No. 14 Morehead State (23-7) on Friday.
West Virginia went 18-6 in the regular season and 11-6 in Big 12 play.
It is WVU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017-18.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.