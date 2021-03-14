3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is going dancing.

The Mountaineers are seeded third in Midwest region and will face No. 14 Morehead State (23-7) on Friday.

Midwest Region (CBS)

West Virginia went 18-6 in the regular season and 11-6 in Big 12 play.

It is WVU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017-18.

𝓣𝓲𝓶𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓮!



The Mountaineers lock up the 3️⃣ seed, and will take on Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.#HailWV | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C9Xbrcctke — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.