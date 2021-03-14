“Click it or Ticket” encourages drivers and passengers to buckle up

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Governor’s Highway Safety program is holding the “Click it or Ticket,” campaign through March 21 to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up on the roads.

Aimee Cantrell Public Information Specialist with the WV GHSP said after the Primary Seatbelt Law passed in 2000 more West Virginians started wearing their seatbelts.

She added police would be ticketing those who weren’t following seatbelt safety laws.

“Every trip everytime buckle your seatbelt . Front seat and back. If it’s a trip you’re just going to go a mile or less down the road it’s still important to wear your seatbelt. You never know what you’ll encounter,” Cantrell said.

She added it was important for children under 18 to be buckled up. She suggested families to refer to the brochure on the DMV website to make sure they were meeting regulations.

Cantrell said, backseat passengers that don’t wear their safety belt could put more than just themselves at risk.

“People don’t even consider sometimes that if a backseat passenger isn’t buckled. That in the event of a crash they will fly forward,” she added.

The state plans to join National Highway Safety Administration Program when they hold their “Click it or Ticket” campaign in May.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.