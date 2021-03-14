Advertisement

Fairmont State Men, Glenville State Women Bow Out in NCAA Tournament

Both teams fell in Atlantic Regional
Published: Mar. 14, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State men and Glenville State women were both eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

The No. 5 Fighting Falcons fell to No. 4 Mercyhurst, 62-58. Dale Bonner had 18 points. Isaiah Sanders added 15.

The No. 2 Pioneers were downed by No. 6 Tiffin, 85-83. Zakiyah Winfield scored 22 points. Aarion Nichols scored the game-winning basked for the Dragons as time expired.

