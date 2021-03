BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State football opened up its spring season with a 30-7 loss to UNC-Pembroke.

The Pioneers were out gained 474 to 167 in total offense.

Tim Heltzel went 12-of-24 for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Pioneers.

GSC visits Charleston next Saturday at noon.

