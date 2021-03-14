Advertisement

Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 319 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 135,468.

389,904 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 244,567 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,530.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 74-year old male from Mercer County.

“It’s important to remember that every number on our dashboard represents a person,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We remember those we have lost as we continue to fight this pandemic.”

DHHR officials said 5,232 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,030), Boone (1,644), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,076), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (483), Fayette (2,777), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,127), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,310), Harrison (4,962), Jackson (1,699), Jefferson (3,713), Kanawha (12,370), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,283), Logan (2,802), Marion (3,782), Marshall (3,099), Mason (1,809), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,293), Mineral (2,602), Mingo (2,195), Monongalia (8,296), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,258), Ohio (3,708), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,626), Putnam (4,346), Raleigh (4,934), Randolph (2,429), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,100), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,723), Wayne (2,634), Webster (379), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (362), Wood (7,254), Wyoming (1,772).

