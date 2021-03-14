Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 14, 2021

Tonight Will Be Another Dry and Cloudy Night! After That, The Dry Weather Ends!
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 9 PM, March 15, 2021.
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 9 PM, March 15, 2021.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be a bit cooler than the past few days, but we’ll still remain dry and cloudy. An extension of high pressure will mean we’ll remain dry, but lows will drop to the 20s, so a heavy coat will be in order tonight. We then warm up to the upper-40s tomorrow afternoon. The dry weather ends tomorrow evening, as a cold front lifts into WV and brings rain showers into the Mountain State. Not much rain is expected - less than 0.25 inches - but the mountains could see some rain/snow mix, which could mean a glaze of ice and some slick spots in those roads. As always, take your time when traveling just in case slick spots do form from the rain and mix, but not much is expected, so it’s no big deal. The rain leaves late-afternoon on Tuesday, as the system pushes east. As a result, Wednesday will be dry, with highs in the 50s. Then on Thursday, another system brings more widespread rain into WV, which sticks around until Friday afternoon. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, and we might even see a thunderstorm or two, so we’ll be watching that system carefully. It’s not until Friday afternoon that this system leaves, leaving a dry weekend. In short, after tonight, you’ll need an umbrella this week.

Tonight: Clouds will be moving in, but we’ll stay dry and partly clear. Lows will be below-average, in the 20s. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: We warm up to the upper-40s, staying dry for the morning and afternoon hours. By evening, however, a front lifts into WV, bringing light rain showers to NCWV. Some mountain rain/snow mix is likely, which could create a glaze of ice. Other than that, the rain isn’t too problematic. High: 50.

Tuesday: After a few more showers in the morning, by the evening, the system has mostly pushed eastward, allowing for drier weather to persist. High: 64.

Wednesday: Overcast skies for the day, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s, so it won’t be too bad. High: 63.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Street Fire, Salem
Fire crews respond to a multi-structure fire in Salem
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer.
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 307 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Graphic explaining Daylight Saving Time.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 13, 2021
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditons at 3 PM, March 13, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 12, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 12th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 12 PM