Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be a bit cooler than the past few days, but we’ll still remain dry and cloudy. An extension of high pressure will mean we’ll remain dry, but lows will drop to the 20s, so a heavy coat will be in order tonight. We then warm up to the upper-40s tomorrow afternoon. The dry weather ends tomorrow evening, as a cold front lifts into WV and brings rain showers into the Mountain State. Not much rain is expected - less than 0.25 inches - but the mountains could see some rain/snow mix, which could mean a glaze of ice and some slick spots in those roads. As always, take your time when traveling just in case slick spots do form from the rain and mix, but not much is expected, so it’s no big deal. The rain leaves late-afternoon on Tuesday, as the system pushes east. As a result, Wednesday will be dry, with highs in the 50s. Then on Thursday, another system brings more widespread rain into WV, which sticks around until Friday afternoon. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, and we might even see a thunderstorm or two, so we’ll be watching that system carefully. It’s not until Friday afternoon that this system leaves, leaving a dry weekend. In short, after tonight, you’ll need an umbrella this week.

Tonight: Clouds will be moving in, but we’ll stay dry and partly clear. Lows will be below-average, in the 20s. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: We warm up to the upper-40s, staying dry for the morning and afternoon hours. By evening, however, a front lifts into WV, bringing light rain showers to NCWV. Some mountain rain/snow mix is likely, which could create a glaze of ice. Other than that, the rain isn’t too problematic. High: 50.

Tuesday: After a few more showers in the morning, by the evening, the system has mostly pushed eastward, allowing for drier weather to persist. High: 64.

Wednesday: Overcast skies for the day, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s, so it won’t be too bad. High: 63.

