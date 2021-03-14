Kluska walk-off lifts WVU over Central Michigan in series finale, 8-7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Freshman Mikey Kluska sent the Mountaineers home happy on Saturday, blasting a 2-run walk off homer in the bottom of the 10 to lift WVU over Central Michigan, 8-7.

CMU took the first two games of the series 5-3 on Friday and 12-4 in the first game of the day on Saturday.

The Mountaineers play a 2-game set with Morehead State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.