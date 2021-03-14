Kluska walk-off lifts WVU over Central Michigan in series finale, 8-7
CMU wins the series, 2-1
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Freshman Mikey Kluska sent the Mountaineers home happy on Saturday, blasting a 2-run walk off homer in the bottom of the 10 to lift WVU over Central Michigan, 8-7.
CMU took the first two games of the series 5-3 on Friday and 12-4 in the first game of the day on Saturday.
The Mountaineers play a 2-game set with Morehead State on Tuesday and Wednesday.
