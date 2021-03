MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryson Lucas scored a game-high 22 points to lead Robert C. Byrd past Morgantown, 69-56.

The Flying Eagles entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class AAA and the Mohigans were ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.

Gavin Kennedy scored 21 points for RCB. Luck Behtel paced the Mohigans with 14.

