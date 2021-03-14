WVU Falls Short to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament Championship, 76-50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball had its thrilling ride in the Big 12 Tournament come to an end in the championship game at the hands of top-seeded Baylor, 76-50.

K.K. Deans led the Mountaineers with 15 points. Kysre Gondrezick added 13 and was named to the all-tournament team. Esmery Martinez notched eight points and 11 rebounds.

Queen Egbo paced the Bears with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Moon Ursin added 12 points for Baylor.

The league title is the Bears’ ninth in the last ten years. The Mountaineers will be an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and are expected to make their first appearance since 2017. West Virginia will find out its opponent tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.