14th seed Morehead State comes in hot to first round matchup with Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3rd-seeded West Virginia (18-9) will meet No. 14 Morehead State (13-7) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night at 9:50 p.m. on truTV.

The Eagles won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship last Saturday, upsetting No. 1 Belmont, 86-71 to earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament.

They’ve won 19 of their last 20 contests and are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

Freshman forward Johnl Broome leads the Eagles in scoring with close to 14 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Redshirt junior guard DeVon Cooper adds 12 and 5 per game.

Head coach Preston Spradlin led the best defensive unit in the OVC this year. The Eagles conceded just 63.4 points per game, allowing opponents to shooting just 40-perent and 30-percent from three.

The #️⃣1️⃣4️⃣-seeded Eagles will take on the #️⃣3️⃣-seeded @WVUhoops on Friday, March 19th in the First Round of @marchmadness at a to be determined time and location! 🦅🏀#Family | #EaglesAlwaysSoar pic.twitter.com/fxMSoVMRHd — Morehead State Men's Basketball (@MSUEaglesMBB) March 15, 2021

