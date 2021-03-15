Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 15th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures rise into the low 50s today, with clouds building throughout the day. We see some consistent rain through the night, and this turns into on and off showers throughout the day on Tuesday. We’ll reach 60 degrees despite the rain and clouds, with a couple of quick breaks in the precipitation through the day. Wednesday will be drier with a sunny or afternoon, and temperatures in the low 60s. However, more rain is on the way for Thursday, with a strong chance of thunderstorms. We could also see some strong wind gusts, but temperatures once again reach afternoon highs in the low 60s. The rain and storms continue into Friday, and our temperatures only rise into the upper 40s, with strong wind gusts still taking place in the morning and early afternoon. Headed into the weekend, our skies look much happier, and we’ll dry out with temperatures hanging just below 50 but much clearer skies.

Today: We see a cloudy day, but stay dry. Get your umbrella ready! High: 50.

Tonight: Rain overnight. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Morning showers, with pop-up gentle sprinkles for the rest of the day. High: 64.

Wednesday: Cloudy but dry all day; a quick break in the rain. High: 63.

