Advertisement

Cheerleader’s mom accused of making ‘deepfakes’ of rivals

Raffaela Spone is charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and...
Raffaela Spone is charged with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.(Hilltown Township Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of doctoring photos and video of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad, officials said.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.

Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.

Spone also sent messages with the so-called “deepfake” pictures to the girls and suggested they kill themselves, officials said.

Spone’s attorney, Robert Birch, told WPVI-TV he can’t comment because he said the DA hasn’t presented any evidence.

“She has absolutely denied what they’re charging her with and because of the fact that this has hit the press, she has received death threats. She has had to go to the police herself, they have a report,” Birch said. “Her life has been turned upside down.”

The cheerleading team expressed sympathy for the families involved and said the team has a “very strict anti-bullying policy.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

Students for Life of America plan to try to appeal to Senator Manchin.
Pro life group plans protest in front of Sen. Manchin’s office over Secretary of Health and Human Services appointment
Students for Life of America plan to try to appeal to Senator Manchin
Students for Life Protest
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods
The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 210 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for an Oscar