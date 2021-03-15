Fairmont State’s Bonner enters NCAA transfer portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State sophomore guard Dale Bonner announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Bonner was the 2020 MEC Freshman of the Year and a first team all-conference selection in 2020 & 2021.

He was 7th in league in 2021, averaging 21.2 points per game with 4.5 assists.

He scored 34 points in Fairmont State’s win over West Liberty to help the Falcons capture their first-ever MEC tournament championship earlier this month.

