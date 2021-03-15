Advertisement

Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

FCC Hazelton
FCC Hazelton(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather D. Obrad, a correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, has admitted to having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020, according to a press release.

Obrad is facing up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- March 15
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- March 15
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress
WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal