Former correctional employee at FCI Hazelton admits to sexual contact with inmate

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heather D. Obrad, a correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, has admitted to having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020, according to a press release.

Obrad is facing up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.