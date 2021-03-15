Advertisement

Health officials report 210 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 210 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 135,678.

390,605 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 245,196 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,531.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 97-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieve another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

DHHR officials said 5,214 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,055), Boone (1,648), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,085), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (484), Fayette (2,784), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,132), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,597), Hardy (1,311), Harrison (4,964), Jackson (1,700), Jefferson (3,718), Kanawha (12,400), Lewis (1,065), Lincoln (1,286), Logan (2,812), Marion (3,786), Marshall (3,106), Mason (1,815), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,296), Mineral (2,604), Mingo (2,200), Monongalia (8,308), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,266), Ohio (3,710), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,631), Putnam (4,356), Raleigh (4,961), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,724), Wayne (2,635), Webster (380), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (364), Wood (7,260), Wyoming (1,772).

