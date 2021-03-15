House Call: Colorectal Cancer Pt. 2

Researchers have found several factors that can increase a person’s risk of colorectal cancer, but it is not yet clear exactly how all of these factors might cause this cancer. Joining the conversation for the second part of our two part series on colorectal cancers is Dr. Angela Malone, Director of Oncology at United Hospital Center.

1). What Are the Risk Factors for Colorectal Cancer?

Your risk of getting colorectal cancer increases as you get older, but getting regular physical activity and keeping a healthy weight may help lower your risk.

Your risk of getting colorectal cancer increases, as you get older. About 90% of cases occur in people who are 50 years old or older. Other risk factors include having— · Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. · A personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps. · A genetic syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) external icon or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (Lynch syndrome). Lifestyle factors that may contribute to an increased risk of colorectal cancer include— · Lack of regular physical activity.

· A diet low in fruit and vegetables

· A low-fiber and high-fat diet, or a diet high in processed meats

· Overweight and obesity

· Alcohol consumption

· Tobacco use

2). What Should I Know About Screening?

· If you are age 50 to 75 years old, you should be screened for colorectal cancer.

· The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening beginning at age 50. Some groups recommend starting earlier, at age 45.

· The vast majority of new cases of colorectal cancer (about 90%) occur in people who are 50 or older.

· Millions of people in the United States are not being screened as recommended. They are missing the chance to prevent colorectal cancer or find it early, when treatment often leads to a cure.

· If you think you may be at increased risk for colorectal cancer, learn your family health history and ask your doctor if you should begin screening before age 50.

A screening test is used to look for a disease when a person does not have symptoms. (When a person has symptoms, diagnostic tests are used to find out the cause of the symptoms.)

Colorectal cancer usually develops from precancerous polyps (abnormal growths) in the colon or rectum. Screening tests can find precancerous polyps, so that they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening tests can also find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best.

There are several colorectal cancer screening strategies recommended, including stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy). Learn about these screening tests.

3). When is the Right Time to be Screened?

You should begin screening for colorectal cancer soon after turning 50, and then continue getting screened at regular intervals. However, you may need to be tested earlier than 50, or more often than other people, if—

· You or a close relative have had colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer. · You have an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. · You have a genetic syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) external icon or hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (Lynch syndrome).

If you think you are at increased risk for colorectal cancer, speak with your doctor about—

· When to begin screening?

· Which test is right for you?

· How often to be tested?

