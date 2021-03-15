Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 15, 2021

Showers tonight, then thunderstorms later in the week.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We started off chilly this morning with temperatures down into the mid 20′s, but continued to stay cool throughout the day with many of us only reaching the high 40′s. We’ll see clouds increasing and showers coming into our area later this evening. This all due to a strong spring storm that is bringing heavy snow to the Midwest, a wintry mix for the Ohio River Valley and thunderstorms for much of the southeast. For the lowlands this evening and into tomorrow morning it will be showers, but for the mountains, temperatures will likely be low enough that we’ll see a mix of rain and snow, possibly some isolated areas of icing in the higher elevations. Accumulations will be light for most of our area, less than 1/10th of an inch expected. Once this system goes through tomorrow morning we’ll have a break before seeing some more scattered showers later in the day on Tuesday. Wednesday is looking like it will be the best day of the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures into the low 60′s. But for Thursday we’ll see some active thunderstorms moving through that will continue into Friday morning as well.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and showers: Low: 39

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm: High: 66

Thursday: Thunderstorms: High: 62

