Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

Candis Brooke Grady
Candis Brooke Grady(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman is facing charges after police say they found two women passed out in a car with fentanyl and a child in the back seat.

On Thursday, police say they found Candis Brooke Grady, of Clarksburg, and another woman passed out in a car with a juvenile child in a car seat in the back. The child was later identified as Grady’s daughter.

Both woman appeared to be “under the influence,” according to the police report. Officers say both woman, Grady, 33, and the woman in the driver’s seat, were unresponsive and therefore, given narcan.

Police say the car was still in drive with the driver’s foot on the brake. The driver’s door was open and a spare tire was leaning against the car, the report states.

During a vehicle search, police say they found 4.5 grams of fentanyl.

Grady has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful possession of fentanyl. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bail.

