Pro life group plans protest in front of Sen. Manchin’s office over Secretary of Health and Human Services appointment

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia members of Students for Life of America planned to meet in front of Senator Joe Manchin’s Fairmont office at 10 a.m. on Monday.

They want Sen. Manchin to vote against appointing Xavier Becerra as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

President of Students for Life Action and Students for Life America, Kristan Hawkins said some of Becerra’s beliefs conflicted with some of Sen. Manchin’s viewpoints. Despite their differences, Sen. Manchin released a statement on Thursday saying that he plans to vote in favor of Becerra’s appointment.

In the statement Sen. Manchin said, “While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the second amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way.”

Another topic Hawkins said the group planned to hit on was encouraging the senator to vote in favor of keeping the filibuster.

