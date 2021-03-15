Advertisement

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ramona Germaine McCourt Cutlip, 66 of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 4, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born July 27, 1954 in Webster Springs to the late James Lawrence and Evelyn Stanley McCourt and was a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping and line dancing and was an honorary member of the WSVFD Ladies Auxiliary. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandkids. She was dearly loved by her family. Ramona is survived by her devoted husband Donzil Dale Cutlip; loving children Clinton Lawrence (Jymi) Cutlip and Jamie Elaine (Richard) Clevenger; dear grandchildren Paige Clevenger Williams, Brandon Lee Sparks, Kasey Dale Cutlip, and Joliene Marie Cutlip; great-granddaughter Aubrey Paige Williams; sister Lois Wilson; caregiver and friend Vicky Cochran; special friends James Wayne Luncford and Liam Owen Luncford; brothers and sisters-in-law Arlen Cowger, Ruth (Kenny) Young, Aaron (Linda) Cowger, Olen (Reba) Cowger, Carol Cowger, and Darlene (Kenny) Cowger; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her best friend Shelby Clevenger. Funeral Services to celebrate Ramona’s life will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Joe McCourt Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation from 11:00 AM till 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cutlip family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

