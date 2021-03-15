Advertisement

RCB Senior Fubio Breaks Three School Records

200 IM, 500 free and 100 breast stroke
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Patrick Fubio has had a season to remember.

The senior swimmer has already broke three school records this season that have stood for over 20 years. On Marth 5th at Parkersburg South, he broke the 200 IM mark with a time of 2:04.05. A week later agianst Bridgeport, he set a new 500 free mark at 5:06.04. and Saturday against Liberty and East Fairmont he clocked in a new 100 breast mark of 1:06.75.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
Photo courtesy: Scott Weaver
WVU Falls Short to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament Championship, 76-50
Glenville State football
Glenville State falls to UNC-Pembroke in opener, 30-7
Mikey Kluska
Kluska walk-off lifts WVU over Central Michigan in series finale, 8-7