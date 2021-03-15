RCB Senior Fubio Breaks Three School Records

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Patrick Fubio has had a season to remember.

The senior swimmer has already broke three school records this season that have stood for over 20 years. On Marth 5th at Parkersburg South, he broke the 200 IM mark with a time of 2:04.05. A week later agianst Bridgeport, he set a new 500 free mark at 5:06.04. and Saturday against Liberty and East Fairmont he clocked in a new 100 breast mark of 1:06.75.

