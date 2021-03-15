On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Ronald Jeffrey “Jeff” Kittle, loving husband, father, brother, and son went to be with the Lord at the age of 58. Jeff was born September 29, 1962 in Clarksburg, WV to Ron and the late Shirley Ann (Adams) Kittle. He is survived by his siblings Rhonda Kittle, Ryan Kittle, and Rodney Kittle spouse Kelsie Kittle; his step-mother, Sandy (Singelton) Kittle as well as nieces and nephews: Amber Dunn, Ryane Morgan, Christin Kittle, Aiden Kittle, and Elias Kittle. Jeff was a graduate from Grafton High School as part of the class of 1981, he received his undergraduate degree in education from Fairmont State University, and his master’s degree in education administration from West Virginia University as part of the class of 1989. He worked for the Barbour County Board of Education for 25 years. Jeff was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was also the Chairman of Membership for the Ruffed Grouse Society, Eastern West Virginia Chapter. Jeff married Rebecca Lynn (Burnell) Kittle on April 3, 1993; they were married for 27 years. They have one daughter, Janel Lynn Kittle, age 23. We had many great years as a family travelling. Whether for sports or fun our family time was always memorable. Jeff was a big West Virginia University Mountaineer football and basketball fan. He loved the outdoors, going hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Many family vacations were spent in the great outdoors – fishing and camping in Yellowstone National Park. His most recent endeavor involved raising and training bird dogs. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all his hunting buddies: Dakota, Grizzly, Tippy, Gunner, Sage, River, Goose, and Moose. There will be no funeral home visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or the Ruffed Grouse Society, Eastern West Virginia Chapter would be appreciated. Ruffed Grouse Society, Eastern West Virginia Chapter P.O. Box 43 Mill Creek, WV 26280 The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton has been entrusted with the arrangements for the Kittle family. Online Condolences: wwwldonaldgfordfuneralhome.com

