Wisdom to Wealth- March 15

John Halterman: Are you the type of person that has investments everywhere? You have some at the bank, you have some in your 401k, you have several different financial advisors. And your thought process was, you know what, I want to be diversified. Well, you know what I really see? I actually don’t see diversification. What I actually see is confusion. Because the benefits of diversification are primarily outweighed by the benefits of coordination. And what I mean by the benefits of coordination is what I see is that people don’t have their risks coordinated. They don’t have their allocations coordinated. So even though they may have money spread out everywhere, it ends up truly not benefitting them. And so what I would suggest is, if that’s your situation, don’t just stand there and do nothing, give us as call. Let’s sit down. Let’s figure out exactly what’s your purpose for investing. You know, what are your money motivations? Figure out exactly where you stand and where you need to go. If you want to reach your financial goals, call or visit our website today.

