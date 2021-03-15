Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- March 15

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Are you the type of person that has investments everywhere?  You have some at the bank, you have some in your 401k, you have several different financial advisors.  And your thought process was, you know what, I want to be diversified.  Well, you know what I really see?  I actually don’t see diversification.  What I actually see is confusion.  Because the benefits of diversification are primarily outweighed by the benefits of coordination.  And what I mean by the benefits of coordination is what I see is that people don’t have their risks coordinated.  They don’t have their allocations coordinated.  So even though they may have money spread out everywhere, it ends up truly not benefitting them.  And so what I would suggest is, if that’s your situation, don’t just stand there and do nothing, give us as call.  Let’s sit down.  Let’s figure out exactly what’s your purpose for investing.  You know, what are your money motivations?  Figure out exactly where you stand and where you need to go.  If you want to reach your financial goals, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- March 15
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress
WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal