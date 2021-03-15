Advertisement

WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates joined other states in passing HCR9, a resolution supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish term limits on Congress.

The vote of 76-20 was bipartisan and overwhelmingly in favor of the passage.

If the West Virginia senate passes the sister resolution SCR10, West Virginia will join other states in the call for a convention for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Thirty-four state legislatures must pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment before it goes to the states for ratification.

A 2018 poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates shows that 83% of West Virginia voters approve of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that will place term limits on U.S. Senators and U.S. House Representatives. This includes: 89% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 88% of independents. Large majorities also say that Congress members stay in power for too long, and that they’re more likely to support state lawmakers who help advance congressional term limits.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Water Street Fire, Salem
Fire crews respond to a multi-structure fire in Salem

Latest News

File image
WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages
Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 15 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 15 2021 12 PM
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility