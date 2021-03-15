WV House passes resolution in support of term limits for U.S. members of congress

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates joined other states in passing HCR9, a resolution supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish term limits on Congress.

The vote of 76-20 was bipartisan and overwhelmingly in favor of the passage.

If the West Virginia senate passes the sister resolution SCR10, West Virginia will join other states in the call for a convention for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Thirty-four state legislatures must pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment before it goes to the states for ratification.

A 2018 poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates shows that 83% of West Virginia voters approve of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that will place term limits on U.S. Senators and U.S. House Representatives. This includes: 89% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 88% of independents. Large majorities also say that Congress members stay in power for too long, and that they’re more likely to support state lawmakers who help advance congressional term limits.

