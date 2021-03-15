Advertisement

WV judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A magistrate judge in West Virginia has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate comments and text messages, according to a news report.

Mercer County Magistrate Charles Poe resigned in a letter to Mercer County Circuit Judge William Sadler on Friday after the state Judicial Investigation Commission probe, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

The commission began investigating Poe on Jan. 26 after an ethics complaint was made.

He was accused of making “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent courthouse visitor and of making discriminatory comments verbally and by text message, the newspaper reported.

The commission report said Poe admitted in a sworn statement that he sent the text messages and said many of his comments “amounted to harassment” of two people.

In an agreement with the commission, Poe said he would immediately resign his position and would not seek a judicial office again in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 319 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
WVU Men's basketball
3rd seeded West Virginia to play Morehead State in first round of NCAA tournament
File image
One person injured in two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
Water Street Fire, Salem
Fire crews respond to a multi-structure fire in Salem

Latest News

Candis Brooke Grady
Police: Two women found passed out in a car in Bridgeport with fentanyl and a child present
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 15 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 15 2021 12 PM
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal
WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal