WVBOE releases statement opposing WV legislature’s constitutional resolution proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia lawmakers proposed a resolution that, if passed, would allow lawmakers to either approve, reject or change any proposed decisions made by the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE).

The WVBOE and State Superintendent Clayton Burch are against the proposed amendment.

The West Virginia Board of Education released the following statement on Monday which reads in-part:

“The Constitution of West Virginia is our state government’s charter of principles and organization crafted toward the ends of justice and liberty for our state’s citizenry. It should be amended only in the interests of making our system of government more fair and efficient in promoting the welfare of all West Virginia residents. HJR1 will have the opposite effect, making our system of education less efficient, more chaotic, and subject to partisan politics. For these reasons, we must object.”

The board and superintendent voted on Thursday to make an official statement for the public. But, Superintendent Burch says he wants to make sure every voice is heard in the statement.

“I think we need them all to be with us in this message because it will take us all being able to explain the powerful, historical impact that this bill passing will have on public education. If at anytime we join together, this will be it,” said Superintendent Burch.

