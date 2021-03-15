WVU adds Penn State transfer LB Lance Dixon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has announced the addition of Penn State transfer linebacker Lance Dixon.

Dixon has four years of eligibility remaining.

He played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2020, finishing with 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL’s and one forced fumble. He appeared in three games in his redshirt sophomore season in 2019.

Got the world in my eyes . . . #takemehome pic.twitter.com/ZpRo0N08rO — Ace ¹ᵏ (@Lance__Dixon) March 11, 2021

