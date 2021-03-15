WVU Medicine cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments of those who don’t meet eligibility requirements

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -Several people in Monongalia County had their COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled because they did not meet the current eligibility requirements.

Spokesperson from WVU Medicine says that some people have been able to schedule a vaccine appointment on the greater Monongalia County COVID vaccine clinic website without answering the required questions.

Brandon Waters was one of the West Virginians who had his appointment canceled. He says that he was anticipating getting the vaccine and the cancelation came without notice or explanation.

“The fact that WVU opening the option to schedule vaccines for a new phase of people to then immediately rescind that opportunity to get vaccinations is really pretty egregious, honestly,” said Waters.

WVU Medicine released a statement that reads in part:

“The state has understandably established priorities based on a variety of risk factors and first wants to vaccinate those people who are most at-risk. We are simply asking people to follow the state’s priorities and let those who are most at-risk get their vaccines first.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Resource website, vaccinations are currently available for all West Virginia residents age 50 and older, all West Virginia education workers from 40 to 50 years old, and all West Virginians age 16 and older with certain pre-existing medical conditions.

