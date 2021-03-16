Advertisement

4th seed WVU women’s basketball to play Lehigh in round 1 of NCAA tournament

First NCAA tournament appearance since 2017
WVU WBB
WVU WBB(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since 2017, West Virginia women’s basketball is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Mountaineers are the 4 seed in the Hemisfair region and will play 13th seed Lehigh in the opening round of Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the region.

WVU went 21-6 overall and 13-5 in conference play. The Mountaineers finished as both the regular season & tournament runner-ups in the Big 12.

It’s the Mountaineers first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.

