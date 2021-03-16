Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 16th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We continue to see isolated and pop-up showers through the day, although our heaviest bands made their way through in the overnight hours. We warm up to around 60 degrees under cloudy skies all day. Overnight, the rain stops, and our temperatures only drop down into the 40s, so they are able to rise into the mid-60s during the day on Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but dry all day, with a chance to see some sun in the afternoon. However, Thursday and Friday will be much soggier. Rain begins early on Thursday morning and continues through the day on Friday, with a strong chance of some thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Our temperatures will still be in the low sixties on Thursday, but on Friday, they don’t make it past 50 degrees. The rain tapers off on Friday night, so we’ll have a dry but chilly day on Saturday. Our temperatures do rise back up into the low 50s on Sunday, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine all weekend long.

Today: We see a cloudy day, with a few isolated showers. Get your umbrella ready! High: 64.

Tonight: Clouds passing by overnight. Low: 43.

Wednesday: Cloudy but dry all day; a quick break in the rain. High: 68.

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms all day. High: 64.

