Barbara Jean “Jeanie” Shreve, 66, passed from this life Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Jeanie was born Wednesday, October 20, 1954, a daughter of the Warren William Shreve Sr. and Betty Lee Louk Shreve. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Rachel Shreve and Christopher Coppola, four grandchildren, Aubrey, Adalynn, Kohen, and Kreed, eight siblings, Patricia Ann Shreve, Keith Allen Shreve, Ronald Patrick Shreve, Donald Paul Shreve, Karen Sue Williams, Michael Darren Shreve, JoAnn Shreve-Washington, and Lisa Shreve-Daniels. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews Preceding her in death besides her parents was one brother, William Warren Shreve, Jr. Jeanie attended Elkins High School and obtained her GED while in the Job Corp in Charleston. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force and then was a member of the Army National Guard. Jeanie’s request for cremation was honored. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10:30 am until 11:30 am. Interment will follow in American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery.

