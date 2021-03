BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Abby McDonough had 16 points and Abi Jo Nicholson had 15 points as Doddridge County out lasted Clay-Battelle, 54-41.

Laurel McCombs had 10 points.

Alivia Ammons had 24 points for the Cee Bees.

