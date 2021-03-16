Eleanor McGinnis Phillips 97, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on March 15, 2021 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Bland County, Virginia on March 1, 1924, the daughter of the late Henry Harrison “H” and Bertha Bruce “Bobbie” McGinnis. She was married on July 29, 1943 to Harold M. Phillips who preceded her in death on March 9, 1976. Eleanor is survived by two sons and three daughters and their families, Donald B. Phillips and his wife Beverly, Jane Heitz, Martha Levine and her husband Ron, Kathy Phillips and Robert Phillips; grandchildren Dawn Colley (Chris), Jason Phillips (Jill Rowles), Emily Phillips (David Sell), Brett Levine (Makayla Cockrell ) and Scott Levine; and great grandchildren Nathaniel Tinney, Camille Tinney, Riley Sell, and Reagan Levine. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first born son, Harold M. Phillips, Jr, son-in-law Michael D. Heitz and in-laws John and Alcinda (Cindy) Phillips. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. Eleanor graduated from Radford High School in Radford, Virginia in 1942 and had a successful life as a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker. She dedicated her life to raising and helping her family and caring for others. She was a 70 year member of Broad Oaks United Methodist Church in Clarksburg, WV. The family wishes to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the WVU Medicine/UHC Hospice for their compassionate care and support. These ladies are extraordinary and definitely heaven sent. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday March 17, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A private family service will be held on Thursday. Interment will be held at the Summers Cemetery, Monongahela County, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to WVU Medicine/UHC Hospice or Broad Oaks United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

