BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 AAA Fairmont Senior downs No. 1 AAAA team Wheeling Park on Monday at the Armory, 70-61.

Junior guard Marley Washenitz powered the Polar Bears with 29 points and 16 rebounds and Meredith Maier added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Isabella Abernathy had 25 points for the Patriots.

