Health officials report 341 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 341 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 136,019.

392,736 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 246,568 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,546.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Jackson County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Logan County and a 74-year old female from Boone County.

“It never gets easier to announce the number of COVID-19 cases or the lives lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 5,176 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).

