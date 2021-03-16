Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! And what a beautiful day it turned out to be. We started the day cloudy and in the low 40′s, but by the end of the afternoon, we had plenty of warm sunshine out there with temperatures reaching into the high 60′s. Some of us in the southwestern counties tipped just over 70! As we go into overnight hours there is a slim chance that there could be a random rain shower out there, but nothing really of significance. Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day and it will be a beautiful one! Just a few clouds expected and temperatures for most of us will reach into the low 70′s. This will the nicest day of the week for sure. Starting late Wednesday evening we will begin to see lots of changes. A strong spring storm will be developing and moving through the region. With it there will be plenty of severe storms across much of the southeastern US on Wednesday and Thursday. For us, it will be Thursday that we will see the brunt of this storm. Expect showers and thunderstorms for most of the day, likely later in the day for the stronger thunderstorms. While the strongest and most dangerous storms will be well south of us, there is always the chance that when a stronger cell moves through you could see some gusty winds, lightning and excessive rainfall. Friday the storm will move east, but we’ll be on the backside and any leftover precipitation could be snow for the mountains. Saturday and Sunday look like great days, just with cooler mornings, but nice afternoon highs.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and showers: Low: 39

Tuesday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy: High 63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm: High: 66

Thursday: Thunderstorms: High: 62

