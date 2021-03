BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls basketball made its long awaited season debut in style, defeating South Charleston 52-38 at the Par Mar Shootout at WV State.

DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons had 18 points and 7 rebounds and Sofia Wassick added 10.

Mia Terry had 14 points for South Charleston.

