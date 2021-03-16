Morgantown man charged after allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was 10 years old

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas Duane Rodenish, of Morgantown, allegedly sexually abused a girl when she was 10 years old.

On March 4, the victim’s father took the victim to Preston Memorial Hospital’s emergency room after he learned that she has been sexually abused, according to the criminal complaint. Just prior to the emergency room visit, the victim told her mother that she had been sexually abused “sometime in the last few months,” the complaint states.

The victim’s mother says she believes the abuse happened sometime in the beginning of January because she recalls an evening when the victim was “acting abnormal” and did not want to be around Rodenish anymore, police say.

During a Child Advocacy Center interview, the victim said the one time Rodenish, 28, sexually abused her while she was sitting on the couch, according to officials. After the alleged abuse, Rodenish told the victim that he would “do worse” if she told anyone, police say.

Rodenish has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person of trust. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bail.

